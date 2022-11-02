 Skip to main content
'Spec' industrial buildings rise in Oildale

Speculative development is still going strong in Kern's industrial real estate market with a pair of "tilt-up" warehouses under construction east of Highway 99 not far from Meadows Field Airport.

Local developer Willy Reyneveld has lined up two of what will eventually be three or four tenants at a project going up northwest of Merle Haggard Drive and Highway 65 in an area thought to be more attractive since e-commerce giant Amazon began work in 2018 on a large distribution center a short distance to the east.

