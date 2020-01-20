Speakers at an annual breakfast event Monday in east Bakersfield invoked the words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. to persuade an audience of some 450 people, including many prominent political leaders, to stand against local instances of racism, injustice and abuse.
At least three people who spoke at the 20th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee Community Awards Breakfast used the words "the fierce urgency of now." The quote is from the late civil right's leader's famous exhortation to act without delay on matters of dire societal importance.
Keynote speaker Brenda Lewis received a standing ovation after calling on the audience to withdraw courageously from individual comfort zones and take action against the inequities and backsliding she reported seeing in the modern world. She did not say what or whose specific acts she was referring to.
"They need to be addressed in the fierce urgency that Dr. King spoke of," said Lewis, who serves as associate superintendent of instruction at the Kern High School District.
Speaking to a full house at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, she warned against becoming complacent in the face of national and local challenges.
"Dr. King said that faith is the first step, even if we can't see the whole staircase," she said.
Similarly forceful calls to fight local injustice came from Kern County civil rights leader Dolores Huerta and Bakersfield civil rights lawyer Kathleen Ellis Faulkner. Both were among a number of individuals receiving awards at the event.
Faulkner, a legal defender of Kern County residents who have raised allegations of police brutality and racial profiling, emphasized "there is still plenty to do" to help people who have experienced injustice and abuse. Though semi-retired, she said she still gets calls for help after civil rights violations.
The establishment's power is daunting, she said, but those able to fight for what's right must do so.
She quoted from the famous letter King wrote in 1963 from inside a jail cell in Birmingham, Ala, saying, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."
Huerta, famed co-founder of the United Farm Workers labor union, cited King's statement that racism is an illness that needs to be cured. She added that racism is based on ignorance and that "we all need to make a commitment to get rid of racism."
She said scientific research has concluded all of humanity originated in Africa, and with that, invited everyone to reach out to a stranger nearby and greet that person with the words "Hello relative!"
Before concluding with a call-and-response exercise honoring King, Huerta urged the audience to keep the late civil rights leader's dream alive by doing the work that needs to be done.
Mayor Karen Goh also drew upon King's words. But her speech wasn't about a continuing fight for civil rights as much as it was about civility and interpersonal relations.
She spoke of unconditional love, of goodwill toward all people and the love of God working through men.
Let us embrace that type of love, she said, "with that fierce urgency of now" in celebration of king's legacy.
"Now is the time," Goh said, "for us to become that beloved community, Bakersfield, California."
