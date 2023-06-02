The calls for love to triumph over hate clearly sounded from top local leaders and California Attorney General Rob Bonta as hate crimes across the state increase and a vast number of them go unreported in this community.
Bonta hosted a roundtable full of local leaders Friday at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber in downtown Bakersfield to address hate crimes and how to stop them. Hate crimes in Kern County decreased from 2020 to 2021, the most recently available data, but even one instance can leave lasting effects on a victim and family members, according to speakers.
“There was clearly pain and trauma in the room with respect to the experiences with hate,” Bonta noted after the roundtable, which was closed to the media and public.
The crimes reported to local law enforcement are far below what people experience in this community, speakers said. Traco Matthews, the chief health equity officer at Kern Health Systems, noted a person at the roundtable said a report of a hate incident is told to them at least once a week.
There is a difference between a hate crime and a hate incident. Law enforcement may document a hate incident, but it often doesn't rise to the level of a crime. There's a very specific definition of a hate crime, Bonta said.
The roundtable consisted of local organizations such as The Center for Sexuality and Gender Diversity, the Jakara Movement and the California Rural Legal Assistance. Sonia Kaur, a community organizer with the Jakara Movement, said there's mistrust between communities and law enforcement, which means these crimes don't get reported.
No one with the Kern County Sheriff's Office was invited, according to Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and other KCSO staff. A spokesperson with the state attorney general's office didn't make themselves available for a call to discuss who was invited to Friday's discussion, but wrote in an email they invite local elected officials, law enforcement officers and community leaders to discuss best practices in addressing hate crime.
Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry was at the discussion.
A representative from the Kern County District Attorney's office wasn't at the roundtable. Kern DA Cynthia Zimmer was occupied with meetings held in eastern Kern County regarding the potential closure of courthouses held at the same time and she prioritized that local commitment, according to a DA's office spokesman. Assistant district attorneys — the No. 2 in the DA's office — had prior commitments.
Perhaps a way to address the hate in this community is to have local and state intervention. Bonta said government grants could be awarded to local nonprofits who uplift diverse communities.
“This was one of the best discussions that I’ve been a part of the 11 (roundtables) that I’ve participated in so far,” Bonta said. “It was honest. It was insightful. It was wise.”
At a local level, organizations could provide training to community members about how to de-escalate stressful situations and empower youth to confront family members acting hatefully, Kaur said. There should be a structure by which a person knows where to go to report such crimes, she added.
A language barrier might deter a victim from approaching law enforcement. There must be "better reporting tools" so victims don't fear retaliation for reporting the crime, Bonta said.
Speakers said they hope events like this continue with Bonta and without him. Bringing this reality to the public allows for them to understand what's happening in this community.
The only way to defeat hate is to celebrate diversity through cultural events, speakers said.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.