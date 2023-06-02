The calls for love to triumph over hate clearly sounded from top local leaders and California Attorney General Rob Bonta as hate crimes across the state increase and a vast number of them go unreported in this community. 

Bonta hosted a roundtable full of local leaders Friday at the Greater Bakersfield Chamber in downtown Bakersfield to address hate crimes and how to stop them. Hate crimes in Kern County decreased from 2020 to 2021, the most recently available data, but even one instance can leave lasting effects on a victim and family members, according to speakers. 

