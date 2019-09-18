Sparkling Image Car Washes of Bakersfield will host their 10th annual fundraiser to benefit the Kern Environmental Education Program on Friday, according to a press release.
The car wash company will donate 50 percent of proceeds for every full service wash sold that day to the KEEP Foundation, according to the release.
In recent years the car wash company has donated close to $90,000 to the foundation, according to the release.
Sparking Image Car Washes of Bakersfield can be found at the following locations:
- 7901 Rosedale Highway
- 5201 Stockdale Highway
- 2301 H Street
- 3951 Wible Road
- 7991 White Lane
