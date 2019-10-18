Sparkling Image Car Wash has donated $15,000 to Camp KEEP through its 10th annual car wash fundraiser that took place on Sept. 20, according to a news release.
The fundraiser was put on to help benefit the organization by giving 50 percent of the proceeds from every full service car wash sold, according to the release.
Since starting the fundraiser, Sparkling Image has donated more than $100,000 to help send students with financial need to Camp KEEP, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.