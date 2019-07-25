A southwest Bakersfield childcare facility was cited by the California Department of Social Services July 9 after a child had alcohol in their system from ingesting hand sanitizer.
On June 5, a child at Oak Children's Center was left in a hallway unsupervised. A few hours later, staff at the center contacted the child's parents because the child was acting strangely and was dizzy. It was later found that the child drank hand sanitizer and was experiencing effects of alcohol.
The state department found the center's lack of supervision over the child and the accessibility of the hand sanitizer caused the incident. All hand sanitizer within reach of children has been removed from the center, and a notice about the incident has to be given to parents of children at the center.
