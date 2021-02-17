The pilot of a plane that crashed in mountainous terrain near Mojave last weekend has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Todd Q Smart, a 56-year-old resident of Hidden Valley, was the pilot in the fatal accident, the coroner said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Kern County Fire Department reportedly first learned of the missing plane at about 6 p.m. Sunday, when it was reportedly lost near Oak Creek and Tehachapi Willow Springs roads. A news release from the KCSO said the agencies looked for the plane that night but had to suspend the search because of difficult weather conditions.
The plane’s wreckage was found Monday at about 8:40 a.m., according to the KCSO.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.