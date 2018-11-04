The efforts to pass the marijuana ballot initiative, Measure K, have largely stemmed from a single Southern California company, Industrial Partners Group.
The company has been reported to own two million square feet of industrial space, a large portion of which is used for purposes related to cannabis growth and manufacture.
Kern County could be next on the company's list of investment opportunities.
IPG Principal, Stephanie Smith, has been profiled in numerous news articles over the past year.
She boasted to the Orange County Register that she has a “nice reputation among hip-hop and sports celebrities,” some of whom lease properties from her to grow marijuana.
She has also been labeled as a drug ‘queenpin’ by the tabloid, The Daily Mail, in an unflattering profile in December 2017.
One of the properties she leased was raided by the San Bernardino police in 2017. At the time, CBS News reported the property contained 35,000 marijuana plants, and police said they believed the operation was generating millions of dollars a month.
Smith was never arrested or charged with a crime.
She later sued the city over its marijuana policy, saying it would enable a monopoly. She quickly followed on that with three other lawsuits in other Southern California cities in which she leases properties, challenging the cities’ marijuana policies on various legal grounds.
Despite the occasional negative press, local Kern County advocates for Measure K have spoken favorably about the group behind the campaign to get it elected.
Attorney Gabe Godinez, who co-wrote the initiative with IPG’s attorney Ben Eilenberg and represents several local medical cannabis dispensaries, said the measure would best serve the county and withstand legal challenges.
He wouldn’t have co-wrote the measure if he didn’t believe in it, he said, adding that he believed the measure would be mutually beneficial for both Kern County residents and the company.
“Times are changing,” he said. “Kern County is typically a more conservative area, but we can’t be blindly conservative. We need to have a little bit of foresight and be proactive, and do what’s right for the community as a whole.”
Smith could not be reached for comment. Eilenberg did not respond to a request for comment. A representative for IPG also did not respond to a request for comment.
Behind Measure K
If passed, Measure K would rescind the ban on both recreational and medicinal marijuana dispensaries in unincorporated Kern County, limiting the amount of dispensaries to 35.
Two marijuana activity zones along Interstate 5 would be established for cultivation, processing and distribution facilities. The dispensaries could be placed outside the zones, with certain setbacks from schools, parks, and other family centers.
A 5 percent tax on gross receipts would be entered into the county’s general fund. As spelled out in the ballot measure, 20 percent of the tax would go toward public safety, 15 percent would be set aside to mitigate the impacts of drug use and 65 percent would be unallocated.
IPG appears to be one of the only entities to be financially supporting the measure.
According to campaign finance documents, IPG has contributed $60,000 to a political action committee in favor of Measure K called Kern Citizens for Good Jobs and Safe Communities, Yes on Measure K.
Much of the PAC’s expenses have gone toward attorney fees and postage.
A company associated with Smith also appears to have purchased three contiguous parcels of property within one of the two marijuana activity zones, according to records obtained by The Californian.
A total of 14 investors have become trustees in the property, according to the documents, paying $381,980 to acquire stakes in the potential income from the property or the sale of the property.
Local Measure K supporter TJ Esposito said the potential regulation of marijuana in Kern County has made the property in the two zones valuable to investors.
He sees a large upside to investment within the county by marijuana interests.
“We are talking big business. (The land) is owned by these corporate interests, but so is Amazon,” he said referring to the site by Meadows Field Airport that will become a major distribution center for the retail giant.
