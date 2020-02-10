Southern California Edison has paid $900,000 to resolve the federal government's claim for damages resulting from the 2014 Way Fire, which burned more than 4,392 acres, including Forest Service lands in Kern County, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced today.
According to the settlement announcement, the fire, which ignited on Aug. 18, 2014, in Wofford Heights, was a result of SoCal Edison’s negligence, as an insulator broke free from its pin on the cross arm of a SoCal Edison power pole, allowing the conductor to come into contact with another conductor.
“This settlement goes a long way toward compensating the public for the damage to public lands caused by the fire and the expense of fighting the Way Fire,” Scott said in a news release. “This office will continue to pursue recovery against those whose carelessness results in fires that place public lands and communities at risk and require public funds to suppress.”
“I’m pleased that this issue was resolved in a positive manner for our agency,” said Randy Moore, Regional Forester for the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region. “A lot of time and resources go into both fighting fires and cost recovery, and recouping these costs is important.”
Since 2012, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California has secured settlements in more than 25 different cases involving wildfire damage to federal lands, with settlements valued at nearly $200 million.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Vincente A. Tennerelli handled the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.