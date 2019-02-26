A prominent Southern California defense attorney was among the three people killed in a plane crash in the Tehachapi Mountains last week, according to multiple reports.
Felipe Iniguez Plascencia, 53, currently had his own practice in Whittier and previously served as a Los Angeles County deputy public defender and a deputy city attorney for the City of Compton, according to his website and comments by friend and restaurateur Mario Trujillo.
"Plascencia was an extremely well respected trial attorney and political activist," Trujillo wrote on Facebook. "Plascencia was nationally regarded as as an expert in driving under the influence cases and he was frequently asked to lecture on the subject to both the legal community and members of law enforcement."
In 2009, Plascencia was named Attorney of the Year by the Mexican American Bar Association, and served as president of the association's political action committee.
"Plascencia was known for his charming, down to earth style in front of a jury and his relentless advocacy on behalf of his clients," Trujillo wrote.
He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
Plascencia's body, and the bodies of Marina Villavicencio, 38, of Yorba Linda, and Ruben Piranian, 74, of Granada Hills, were recovered by Kern Search and Rescue teams on Cummings Mountain at an elevation of roughly 6,700 feet.
The wreckage of the twin-engine Beechcraft the three were traveling in was found buried under 5 feet of snow, rescuers said.
The Sheriff's Office was first called around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a plane that had an overdue flight plan from San Luis Obispo to Los Angeles. It's unclear exactly when the plane went down.
