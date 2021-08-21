Southeast Bakersfield residents hope to change the narrative by pursuing millions in state grants

Could this be the turning point for southeast Bakersfield? That’s what a group of community advocates hope as they push city officials to apply for state funding that could revitalize the area.
With the state poised to distribute tens of millions of dollars to disadvantaged areas, the advocates see this as a rare chance to change the narrative about a part of town that has been historically neglected.
“The community is drawing a line in the sand,” said Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias, who represents the southeast. “For many decades, they have gone to community engagement meetings, community town halls. They’ve participated in city charettes and they’ve never seen anything delivered on. And if it is delivered on, it’s a small part of the grand scheme or master plan. That series of underdelivering — not pointing any fingers at anybody — has created, naturally, some distrust in our local government. So I think they are putting on the pressure because they see the unique opportunity that they have.”
The Bakersfield Economic and Community Development Department is putting together an application for a state Transformative Climate Communities grant. Previous awardees, like Fresno, have received upward of $70 million for redevelopment, more than enough funding to significantly transform an area.
After then-Gov. Jerry Brown dissolved the state’s 400 redevelopment agencies a decade ago, cities across California have struggled to fund local projects meant to enrich communities. Before the passage of Measure N, Bakersfield had little means to fund local improvement projects.
“It’s exciting,” said Cecilia Griego, principal planner for the city’s Economic and Community Development Department. “Being able to do (redevelopment) again, like the Mill Creek Park, that was a redevelopment agency investment.”
TCC is meant to fund projects that reduce greenhouse gases and increase economic opportunities for residents of disadvantaged areas. For southeast Bakersfield, which lacks curbs, gutters and sidewalks, the program could provide basic infrastructure that has long been lacking.
“It makes it easier for people to go to that destination from their homes, hopefully using bike, walking or transit,” said Troy Hightower, principal of TDH Associates International, a consultancy that works with cities and government agencies on economic development. “But ultimately, though, that will foster more economic development, whether it’s funded by TCC or not.”
Hightower is a program manager for Fresno’s TCC project, and he is working with Bakersfield residents to develop projects that appeal to the Strategic Growth Council, which administers the grant program.
“(The residents of the southeast) already do not have this infrastructure,” he said. “So that means it’s not likely they’re going to walk. It’s not likely they are going to ride a bike. And transit, you can’t get downtown directly on a bus from the southeast currently.”
He proposes a bus route connecting the southeast directly to downtown, which could lead to job opportunities and more for the residents of the southeast.
But the city’s focus has not always been on southeast Bakersfield. At the beginning of the planning process, city officials developed proposals for the downtown area. With the high-speed rail station planned for a part of town near where Golden State Avenue crosses the Kern River, officials hoped to use TCC funds to connect the station to other transportation methods. Another target for funding was Old Town Kern.
However, a group of about 20 residents calling itself the Southeast Community Stakeholders has shifted the city’s priorities southward. The Strategic Growth Council prioritizes projects with strong community input, meaning any project backed by the stakeholders will likely have a leg up on the competition.
Many have seen firsthand the lack of investment the southeast has gone through over the past few decades.
“From a kid who grew up in east Bakersfield, that area specifically in the east seems like a forgotten territory,” said Ron White, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire. "Those people are definitely in need. Those families could use some assistance."
He has proposed the construction of four new houses on vacant lots, which could be a first step toward providing more affordable housing in an area that desperately needs it.
Still, the group knows much work remains to be done before any projects get off the ground.
“We don’t just want to put forward ideas and projects that aren’t going to be fleshed out. We want to do the work to help city staff put together good viable projects that are not only our priorities as a community, but also meet the criteria and the mission of the strategic growth council,” Arias said. “That is a difficult process for anybody. So we have decided to come together on a weekly basis to sit down, think of our ideas, and try to find opportunities for collaboration.”