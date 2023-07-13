With poster board and stickers in hand, they exited the air-conditioned confines of City Hall North and ventured out. They attended Sunday Mass and Zumba class. They strode with the Greenfield walking group and pitched a tented booth at the recent Juneteenth festival.
“We didn’t actually do Zumba,” said Jason Cater, the city’s Economic and Community Development manager. “But we did what we could in the community to try and get the word out.”
At the nearly 30 events Cater said city representatives attended since January, they’ve asked locals to vote for their favorites among a list of 22 potential projects that could come to a specific section in southeast Bakersfield, particularly in a 5-square-mile corridor that runs along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
The projects are a part of an application, titled Southeast Strong, the city is to submit Aug. 1 to the state’s Strategic Growth Council, which oversees California’s Transformative Climate Communities Program. With their application submission, officials hope to secure $29.5 million in state funding, which they plan to match with around $30 million that comes from a mix of local, state and federal funds.
“TCC really wants to see robust outreach,” Cater said, adding that while uncommon for normal city planning, this level of community engagement is average across the state. “This really needs to be a model for how we can create improvements in these areas."
Launched in 2019, TCC provides funding for planning and implementation of neighborhood-level initiatives to reduce pollution that drives the climate crisis, in the areas most affected by it.
“California is empowering communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis to tackle pollution and build resilience in their own neighborhoods,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news release last October.
According to the state’s CalEnviroScreen 4.0 system, a half-dozen areas in Bakersfield qualify for the program, including Old Town Kern, 34th Street, Oleander, Sunset and Lakeview, as they are considered historically underserved communities overburdened by climate impacts and local disinvestment.
The city began with a master list of 122 projects incorporated across each of those areas. In January they narrowed their scope to southeast Bakersfield, as it made the most sense in terms of impact and level of need.
The chosen corridor, which includes the Bakersfield Senior Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Park, consistently fell within the top 1% to 2% of the state’s highest criteria of need.
“A lot of the areas we looked at are in the 98th, 99th and 100th percentile,” Cater said. “So they’re considered some of the most impacted areas in the state of California.”
One of the program’s largest advocates, Camille Hill — her friends call her “Empress” — has worked alongside officials since its inception to bring improvements she said are long overdue. Originally moving to Bakersfield with her family in 1946, Hill said she has seen the decades-long disenfranchisement eat away at the social order of the southeast Bakersfield area, then known as the Mayflower District.
“They've been getting away with it for years, an investment that was supposed to be worked into this area, for years,” Hill said. “I’m tired of begging these people to do the right thing.”
Of the 22 projects listed, Hill said residents consistently chose a handful they deemed the most vital: a new Bakersfield Senior Center, more affordable housing, tree-lined sidewalks, nuisance abatement, improved public transportation, community gardens and a well-paved Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“If the money is not meeting the needs, then you just made an exercise in futility,” Hill said. “That’s wasted money.”
Other fixes, which will stay dormant until new funding is sourced, include solar panels, e-bikes and new storm drains to ease flooding.
There is a demand for a safe and healthy lifestyle, Hill said, that the city has historically ignored and deferred for years.
All the while, disenfranchisement bears many faces in the southeast: residents who subsist on an excess of fast food and a dearth of grocery stores; bus trips across town that take longer than a drive to Los Angeles and require more transfers than a trip to Tokyo; where air is choked by semi trailers that puncture poorly-maintained roads and sedans that barrel past red lights; where sidewalks are unshaded and trashed by the wind of incoming trains. It is where, Hill continued, vacant lots and rotted homes are abundant while affordable homes run scarce.
“Where I live, I have to walk from Eureka to California Avenue to get a bus, and then you have to take two to three buses,” Hill said. “It takes hours to get to your destination.”
Hill was adamant that the need for improvements is dire, with the community’s sense of dignity and civility at stake.
“This should be an area where everyone has a sense of pride,” Hill said. “One that looks as good as any other area in Bakersfield… healthy people, healthy minds, healthy spirits.”