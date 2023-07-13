MLK Park Clean Up-5_500010394 (copy)

A voluntary trash pickup effort was carried out in June at Martin Luther King Jr. Park by members of the organization Transitional Youth Mobilizing for Change. The city of Bakersfield is seeking state Transformative Climate Communities Program funding to pay for improvements in southeast Bakersfield.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian / File

With poster board and stickers in hand, they exited the air-conditioned confines of City Hall North and ventured out. They attended Sunday Mass and Zumba class. They strode with the Greenfield walking group and pitched a tented booth at the recent Juneteenth festival.

“We didn’t actually do Zumba,” said Jason Cater, the city’s Economic and Community Development manager. “But we did what we could in the community to try and get the word out.”