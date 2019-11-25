Southbound Wible Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, from Stockdale Highway to the Wible Road Highway 99 on-ramp.
Motorists will be able to detour around the closure by using Real Road between Stockdale Highway and Ming Avenue. Detour signs will be in place.
The closure is needed to place concrete for the widening of the westbound bridge that crosses over Highway 99.
Northbound Wible Road and the northbound freeway on-ramp will remain open while this work is underway.
