The California Highway Patrol is reporting southbound traffic is now moving along Interstate 5 over the Grapevine following a closure lasting roughly four hours after snow and ice caused multiple wrecks Thursday morning.
Southbound lanes began opening up at 1:34 p.m., according to the CHP. Northbound lanes remain closed.
Hours earlier, a number of vehicles spun out of control and collided in slick road conditions on the interstate.
