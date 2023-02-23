 Skip to main content
South High's Black History Month luncheon returns

The South High Black Student Union hosted its annual Black History Month luncheon on Thursday. Money raised went toward BSU trips and student scholarships. 

 Courtesy of KHSD

Sereen Evans and Deashanna Lewis were among South High students who maintained a hectic schedule during the school’s annual Black History Month luncheon on Thursday.

Both are accustomed to being busy as both are plenty active on sports teams and members of South’s Black Student Union and the Young Women Empowered for Leadership groups. The money raised from Thursday’s event will go toward trips for the groups as well as for scholarships.

