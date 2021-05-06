South High to unveil new mascot Friday

South High School will announce its new mascot Friday, bringing an end to the Rebel mascot.
Kern High School District said Thursday that the new mascot is meant to "exemplify strength, courage, and the spirit of the diverse student body and community."
"South High is a place of acceptance. Unfortunately, when the two words South and Rebel are used together, there is a perception of identifying with segregation and racism. The time is right to end this perception and reminders of social injustice," Principal Connie Grumling said in a news release.
Former KHSD administrator Fuchsia Ward, a South High School alumna, led the mascot committee, which included South High graduates, staff, students and community members. Suggestions for the new mascot were sought from the public.