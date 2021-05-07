South High School chooses new mascot: Spartans it is

South High School officially named its new mascot on Friday afternoon, going with the Spartans moniker starting in the 2021-22 academic year.
At a news conference held at the school pavilion, South High administrators said the options were boiled down to the Spartans and the Storm, before Spartans was ultimately chosen.
South’s previous mascot, the Rebel, fell under scrutiny last year amid social unrest throughout the United States and in Bakersfield, drawing attention to the mascot’s ties to the confederate army and slavery during Civil War era.
