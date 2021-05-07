You have permission to edit this article.
South High School chooses new mascot: Spartans it is

20181005-bc-southeast-8 (copy)

The South High football team goes through a pregame routine prior to a 2018 contest against East High.

 Henry A. Barrios

South High School officially named its new mascot on Friday afternoon, going with the Spartans moniker starting in the 2021-22 academic year.

At a news conference held at the school pavilion, South High administrators said the options were boiled down to the Spartans and the Storm, before Spartans was ultimately chosen.

South’s previous mascot, the Rebel, fell under scrutiny last year amid social unrest throughout the United States and in Bakersfield, drawing attention to the mascot’s ties to the confederate army and slavery during Civil War era.

This story will be updated

