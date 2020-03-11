South High School's First Robotics Competition team took a leap of faith last year by competing in its first ever Aerospace Valley Regional competition in Lancaster.
Whether it was expected or not, things didn't really go as planned.
"Halfway through the competition our robot stopped working," explained the team's business lead Manuel Franco Carrillo. "We had to fix it and get other teams to help us and make sure the wires connected."
They ended up taking home the Rookie Inspiration and Highest Rookie Seed awards, but did not place high enough to participate in the playoffs.
They're hoping for a different story this year. The team is ready for its redemption tour and to hopefully make it to playoffs during the April 2 through 4 competition.
South's First Robotics Competition team — D'Elite Cookies is their name — is the first of its kind among the Bakersfield high schools, according to team members. The idea to start the program initially came when captain Sebastian Cardenas attended a summer program at the University of California Santa Cruz. It was his first experience with programming and he struggled a bit, but noticed it came naturally to his peers.
"I started asking what they had in their schools and a lot of them mentioned FRC. They started telling me about that and one day my friend showed me a bunch of pictures with giant robots that he and his high school team made," Cardenas explained. "It really impressed me, and I wanted to do it."
The idea struck a chord with teachers and students, and last year the team was formed with around 11 student members and two advisers, Gregory Wattonville and Sean Davis.
The team has been hard at work creating their robot the last two months in order to participate in this year's game called Infinite Recharge. During the game, two alliances work to protect First City from approaching asteroids caused by a distant space skirmish. Each alliance, along with their robots, race to collect and score power cells in order to energize their shield generator for maximum protection. Near the end of the match, robots race to their rendezvous point to get their shield generator operational in order to protect the city.
In layman's terms, their robot needs to be able to pick up balls from the ground, throw them through different sized holes, move around the game arena and lift itself up and hang on a teeter totter-like device.
Their robot, the "cookie monster," is made out of wood and has six wheels, bumpers and arms to help it complete its mission, explained mechanical lead Carlos Aguilar.
"It was very nice how we were able to build anything we wanted. There were some restrictions, like there’s a weight or height limit, but you can design a robot anyway you want," he said.
There are a few weeks left before the competition, and the team has turned to GoFundMe to receive extra funds to complete their robot and have all members attend the competition. The group has a $5,000 goal and donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/south-high-frc-robotics-competition
The team is also looking for community partners to help mentor future members.
Carrillo is looking forward to going back to the arena and taking in the sports-like atmosphere full of friends and family members cheering teams on. And for these students, getting South's name out there is just as important as ranking on the scoreboard.
But perhaps more inspiring is that they want to leave behind a club that encourages students to get out of their comfort zones and try something new.
"All the original members are seniors, and we want to pass knowledge onto underclassmen," Cardenas said. "Whenever we would spread the word about the club, a lot of people would say they’re not smart enough for it. All you have to do is try and that’s what we push people to do. We tell them just come, see if you like it, we have other positions if you’re not comfortable with mechanics."
