South High School guests were honored to be in the company of several big names Wednesday: Maya Angelou, Mae Carol Jemison, Martin Luther King Jr., Sterling K. Brown, Michael Jordan and Chuck Berry, to name a few.
Framed photos of these individuals lined the school's gymnasium with stories about their achievements. Angelou made literary history when she became the first African American woman to have a nonfiction bestseller. Ruby Bridges, at the age of 6, advanced the cause of civil rights when she became the first African American student to integrate an elementary school in the South. The first black woman to ever travel to space was Jemison.
Most know these black activists, athletes, artists and champions' accomplishments, but their impact on society remains strong to this day. It's no wonder they were recognized and honored Wednesday at South High School's annual Black History Month luncheon.
The school welcomed around 100 community members to celebrate contributions from the black community in all walks of life — including those who made history and those starting to make moves of their own.
"We wanted to show what we really are. We want to show people we’re not just kids who go out on the streets and get in trouble," said junior Tyrone Wilson, who is also a member of South's Black Student Union. "We’re people and we have something that you don’t see from most."
As they read through the history makers' stories, guests also were treated to a color guard presentation, music and a grand meal. Members of the Black Student Union hosted the event and also stepped in as servers.
This year's theme was African Americans and the right to vote. This year marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment and the culmination of the women's suffrage movement. It also marks 150 years since the ratification of the 15th Amendment, which gave black men the right to vote.
With the California primary set for next week and the presidential election in November, it was no surprise voting rights and the importance of exercising one's right to participate in democracy would be key components of this year's luncheon, explained Staci Wright, one of the BSU advisers.
Launched in the late 1990s, the Black History Month luncheon was meant to be a big outreach effort to bring the community to South High School, explained Debbie Wright, the original organizer. At times people associate negative stereotypes with the school, and the event was a way to highlight top students and their achievements.
"(My daughter) always told me as a freshman that South High is the best kept secret in Bakersfield," she said. "There’s so much good that goes on here, and this is a good way to show it off."
