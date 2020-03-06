Reader: The folks at The Bakersfield Californian have really stepped up their game lately; either that or I've been in a coma for quite a while (a possibility).
Whether it's a column, a viewpoint, a Sound Off topic, or today's featured article on the front page ("'This group has saved lives': Prostate cancer support organization in Tehachapi has been helping men for 20 years," March 3), the spotlight has been bright recently, highlighting such dynamic individuals and organizations like 86-year-old Jim McDaniel, two-time cancer conquistador, and chairman of the wonderful Tehachapi Valley Prostate Cancer Information Group.
I learned about this organization that has "over the past 20 years ... helped more than 700 men" for the first time today when I pulled your newspaper out of its protective plastic bag and started reading it. I would be remiss if I didn't mention co-founder Rex Haggard, who has clearly been a selfless hero to many here in Tehachapi. Many thanks from one of the fortunate ones whose prostate is just fine, based on my urologist's analysis.
— With gratitude, Warren Rabe
Peterson: The real focus of my response should be this great cancer support group that has clearly been a source of information, knowledge and strength to hundreds of men for 20 years. You're right, Warren, these are dynamic individuals.
It does not hurt that reporter Steven Mayer is a master storyteller. He knows how to weave words, and he's always on the lookout for good people stories.
But I am going to address another theme in your letter: I don't think you've been in a coma, Warren! Maybe this story and some others we've published recently just spoke to you, which is really great. But if you think we've stepped up our game, who am I to argue?
•••
Reader: I remember reading all the comments from the news article "Have we lost compassion for the homeless?" in November 2019. It was devastating because the answer was clear. Yes, 100 percent!
I'm the girl on the front page of that article. My name is Rhiannon Wilemon and in response to Marjorie Payne's recent opinion on the homeless and their lack of trying to better themselves as if we're all no-good people, I would just like to say that since then (and no thanks to the public's help or compassion) I have found work, moved into a place, started paying rent, bills, child support, etc., and did it all on my own.
Homeless people are not all the same and we all want a better life, but if you constantly label them as a certain way, then in some of their minds, why try? Kern County's the worst cheerleaders ever. Think about it. And feel free to publish any of my current achievements in their face. Thank you, Bakersfield Californian, for at least trying to give the lower level a voice. But maybe we're not the only people out there who need help. I think the upper level needs Jesus!
— Rhiannon Wilemon
Peterson: Wow. Just wow. When I read Rhiannon's letter last Saturday morning, I was so excited. I think my words to the first person I told were along the lines of: "How. Cool. Is. That?" I let Rhiannon know by email that she shared truly wonderful news, and that I thought she was brave to share her story with reporter Sam Morgen last year. I am thankful for her letter.
Rhiannon also hit on the reason a good number of journalists select their profession: To give voice to the voiceless. Rhiannon described it as giving "the lower level a voice," but I think we're talking about the same thing.
Not every day do reporters, photographers and editors give voice to the voiceless. Often, we're just bustling from one breaking news story to the next. But when we do give voice to the voiceless, I think it's a good thing — and we should do it more.
Rhiannon also warns about labeling people without homes a certain way. I can't speak for others. But Rhiannon made me think about this issue a lot this week.
Was I scared for my safety when I saw two apparently homeless people lounging on the grass of the first home visible when I turned into my neighborhood after working a very late election night? Yes, I was, and angry and sad, too, all in the span of about five seconds.
Did I choose not to go into a restaurant this week because I was nervous about the number of apparently homeless people walking aimlessly around the parking lot? Yes, and I drove away. Was that an unfair judgment? Or was I simply being safe, and protecting myself as I went home to eat a bowl of Rice Krispies? I don't know.
Have I handed a bag of food to a homeless person, knowing I was providing only a Band-Aid? Yes.
My point is, Rhiannon got me thinking. And that, I believe, is good.
•••
Reader: I would be woefully disappointed if you were not bombarded by emails in response to Marjorie Payne's letter regarding the homeless. It strikes me as tragic that citizens like her are not aware of the major contributor to homelessness: mental illness. Your letter writer’s statement, "These people have chosen their destination or thereof!" only verifies the ignorance of those who are unable or unwilling to recognize the obvious reason why people with untreated severe psychiatric illnesses are living on the streets.
Unfortunately, persons over the age of 18 cannot be forced to seek treatment. A state law signed in 1967 by former Gov. Ronald Reagan, aimed at safeguarding the civil rights of individuals, put an end to the sometimes inappropriate or indefinite institutionalization of people with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities. It also provided them with legal protections; such as the California rule limiting involuntary holds on people deemed a danger to themselves or others to 72 hours, better known as a "5150" hold.
When the letter writer states, “... these people ... have no incentive or attempt to be better or responsible” was disheartening. Yes, some of them may be substance abusers, and we can see that substance abuse disorders are a major factor contributing to or perpetuating homelessness. But can’t it be possible that homelessness can also lead to substance abuse? The relationship of substance abuse and homelessness is often painfully bonded together by depression and despair, which can result from mental illness! And the criminal justice system is no help. As a matter a fact, it tends to further perpetuate the problem.
I agree, homeless is a conundrum, especially for those of us with a direct connection to this crisis. But instead of criticizing the leaders of Kern County for not coming up with a means to handle the epidemic, we as compassionate citizens can join groups like NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) which provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.
And we can support laws that address mental health issues.
We could also assist the many local efforts actively seeking ways to aid those who are homeless through no fault of their own: abused women and their children, the intellectually disabled, and young adults aged out of foster care.
But most of all we can stop lumping the homeless into one mass of misery who “have chosen their destination or thereof!” Next time, look at them and say to yourself, “There but for the grace of God, go I.” Then choose a destination for your help.
— Kay Nowatzki
Peterson: I had told Kay via email that I would need to trim her lengthy letter. I ended up keeping much of it.
"There but for the grace of God, go I." Yes, Kay, I hear you.
•••
Reader: The Californian’s endorsements for the primary are just as dishonest as they were in the old Californian. They neither chose the best candidate nor support the majority of Bakersfield and Kern County's residents.
They are Republicans (at) The Californian and head directly to Republican candidates with their endorsement. The Californian for 100 years has never endorsed anything other than Republicans but instead of saying so, they lie and endorse any Republican on the ballot regardless.
— Panfilo Fuentes
Peterson: I certainly have neither the time nor the energy to review 100 years of Californian endorsements in political contests, Panfilo.
But I can tell you that it's simply not accurate to say The Californian "has never endorsed anything other than Republicans." Last I checked, incumbent T.J. Cox in the 21st Congressional District, candidate Kim Mangone in the 23rd Congressional District and incumbent Rudy Salas in the 32nd Assembly District are all Democrats and were all recommended in this week's primary by The Californian. Yes, Republicans were recommended in those races, too, as in some cases we endorsed two people in races where there will be a runoff in the general election.
As far as who the "best candidate" is, that's a matter of opinion — and why endorsements publish in the Opinion section. Voters, too, clearly voice their opinion at the ballot box.
•••
Peterson: We've talked a lot about homelessness and health in these first two Sound Off columns I've written. Do we have some other topics? Write in — you never know what I might pick for a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.