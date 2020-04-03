Reader: Yes, I am not happy about the article ("Flatter or fight? Governors seeking help must navigate Trump," March 27) from the governor, I think it was of Illinois, that is crabbing about Trump because he didn't respond to his need for masks and ventilators.
Well, you know what, he's dealing with a lot of stuff. That article was unnecessary. You need to quit piling on Trump. He's doing the best he can.
What other president had to deal with this kind of stuff?
And you didn't need to print a picture of that fat (expletive) either.
And I'm not leaving you my name and number.
— Anonymous
Peterson: Where do I start? I wish readers could hear the anger in the voicemail this reader left. I haven't heard anger like it in quite some time, and yes, I do talk with some unhappy callers. (For the record, I appreciate the callers who will engage in a respectful give-and-take with me, even if we don't agree on every point.)
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker criticized President Trump for his response, or in the governor's opinion, lack thereof, to his request for more masks and ventilators. The article referenced above says that after the "first-term Democrat blasted the Trump administration Sunday on CNN," he and Trump had a Twitter fight, then later they actually talked to one another.
Presidents throughout history have had to deal with terrible things. I'm thinking the Civil War, World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, Hurricane Katrina ... I could go on.
Reporting on tension between elected officials is not "piling on." In fact, "conflict" is one of the elements of what makes a situation newsworthy. They're sparring — during a pandemic — and we presented that information.
Please don't shoot the messenger.
•••
Peterson: This week I received a copy of the column "Our medical professionals are lions; too many political leaders are donkeys," which published March 26. A reader wrote in thick red pen everything she didn't like about the author's opinion. The anonymous reader wrote, "So many lies in The News! Thank goodness for Fox." The writer also said that author Max Boot, a Washington Post columnist, should be given the "boot."
Fair enough. This reader expressed his or her opinion, or that of a couple or family, as a note on the column said "we."
I'd simply like to remind readers that that's what the Opinion section of the newspaper and website is for — opinions! Max Boot's column was clearly labeled as opinion. Don't like an opinion piece you see? Consider penning your own letter to the editor of no more than 250 words and send it to opinion@bakersfield.com. We do require your name and contact information; no anonymous submissions are published there.
•••
Reader: Congratulations, Christine (and Robert Price, too)!
It takes a very special kind of editor to juggle so many stories, columns, photos (shout out to Mr. Alex Horvath), etc. Clearly you are one of those special people. I am quite proud and grateful to be within your circulation area, to receive a local weekly newspaper that also won an award. Thank you for your vision, skill and talent.
— Sincerely, Warren Rabe
P.S. An elderly gentleman reached out to me based on the letter from me that was printed in the March 25 edition of the Tehachapi News and allowed me the honor of picking up some items from Sam’s Club for him, allowing him to remain safe at home. It was heartwarming. We are winning Leonard Pitts; we are winning.
Peterson: Thank you, Warren, for your kind words for the staff regarding the honors The Californian and Tehachapi News received this week in the California Journalism Awards.
Cool, too, that you were able to connect with someone who could use a little assistance during this pandemic via a letter to the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.