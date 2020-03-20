Reader: Your March 14 Page A1 article, “As pandemic spreads globally, so do panic and anxiety locally,” shows the media stirring up the public with your own panic attack and causing the shutdown of nationwide events, for no reason, other than your extreme admonitions of severe consequences if we don’t.
So, anyone who doesn’t cancel their activity will be called out for “not caring” and demonized for not heeding your panic! Where were you people when the swine flu of 2009, during Obama, killed more than 4,000 Americans? The media proves, every day, their extreme bias by politicizing everything!
— Bill Curtis
Reader: So, here we are on Sunday morning, March 15, with the paper headline, starting “Coronavirus concerns” ... “COVID-19 PANDEMIC,” Russell Rohlfing “robbed” of his final chance to make All-American, no sports TV listings since they’ve all been canceled, all concerts and shows canceled, “No fans, no work,” “Princess, Viking cruise lines halt all sailings ...,” a photo on Page E8 showing the vacant Piazza Navona in Rome with two people wearing masks. And then, on Page E1 you promote public gatherings with the “Green beer, never fear” at 17 different, public establishments and the Guitar Masters concert. Which is it, Californian? It’s no wonder that the public cannot trust the “news” anymore!
— Bill Curtis
Reader: Good morning, Christine. I just wanted to commend you and your hardworking staff of reporters on the local coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic as it affects our community. My husband and I will definitely keep and use the Eye Street article by Stefani Dias about local restaurants. Keep up the good work and stay safe!
— Maureen Buscher-Dang
Peterson: Thank you, Maureen, for your kind words. I can tell you our crew of reporters, editors, photographers, page designers and more are working really hard to keep people informed during this challenging time.
Now, on to trying to answer Bill Curtis' letters. Bill had a lot to say in the two letters he sent last weekend; he also left a voicemail on the Sound Off line that mirrored his written words.
First, I think most everyone can agree the knowledge, guidance, directives and orders regarding coronavirus point to a rapidly evolving situation.
I'll give you an example: As of Friday, March 13, most school districts in Kern County were open. For about five hours Sunday, I personally wrote items as fast as I could type announcing the plans of individual school districts and more private schools to close their campuses and transition to online and other distance learning delivery. I gathered all the news we'd reported online all day into one story for the printed newspaper. Great! Ready to go!
Then ... boom. Minutes before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced it was telling all 47 public school districts in the county to close their physical campuses to instruction by the end of the school day Wednesday, March 18. A spokesman called it a "mandate." And just like that, everything changed again, requiring a totally new story to be written in less than an hour to meet a print deadline, and, more importantly, an unprecedented change for thousands of children, teens, parents, teachers, administrators, school staff and more.
All media in Bakersfield — and surely around the world — are facing rapidly changing circumstances. Our communities are facing rapidly changing circumstances.
I tell this story partly as an answer to one of Bill's criticisms, namely, that we published a story in the Sunday, March 15, newspaper "promoting public gatherings" in the form of St. Patrick's Day events. Our Sunday Eye Street section is printed on Thursdays. It's what's called a prerun, and prints ahead of time for insertion in the Sunday paper. It's nothing new for us, and many other newspapers do the same. It was a simple timing issue — and a lot changed in just those few days.
To one of Bill's other points: I don't see how reporting what is happening in our community is "stirring up the public with your own panic attack." In fact, a big chunk of the particular story that Bill references was presenting advice from mental health professionals on how people can cope with what's happening around them during this difficult time.
•••
Reader: Steve (Mayer), after your article this morning (Sunday) "BPD motorcycles ride again," I will be surprised if you don’t get a slew of emails from boomers like me who grew up seeing in every Bakersfield parade the Bakersfield Police Department Motorcycle Drill Team led by Sgt. Carl Chitwood.
When I was in elementary school during the ’50s, the BPD Bicycle Parade every spring was a big deal. We always looked forward to Sgt. Chitwood’s visit to our school for our Bicycle Safety assembly, which launched our preparations for the upcoming BPD Bicycle Parade. We decorated our bikes with crepe paper in our school colors, gathered downtown on the designated Saturday morning, and school by school followed Sgt. Chitwood and the Motorcycle Drill Team up Chester Avenue.
The parade ended up at Jastro Park with a hot dog feed hosted by BPD officers (in the ’50s we never called them ‘cops’). For many of us it was the only parade we ever participated in and it was a thrilling experience. Maybe you could do a story about the drill team for us boomers and provide everyone else with a bit of local history. Just an idea.
I have been reading The Bakersfield Californian since I was a kid. Thanks for your story this morning. Keep up the good work!
— Gail Fox Cheever
Peterson: Steve responded: "I’m a local boomer, too. But maybe a few years behind you (South High Class of ’73!).
"I never had the pleasure of participating in the BPD’s bicycle parade, but I do remember as a kid seeing the BPD drill team perform an intricate maneuver at parades. I loved that."
I'll add this: Thank you, Gail, for your loyal readership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.