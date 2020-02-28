Reader: Recently, I read an article in our newspaper, The Bakersfield Californian. The headline was "Have we lost compassion for the homeless?" (Nov. 23, 2019) Certainly not! I am tired of this being one main topic that is on the front page or thereof in the newspaper I pay to read!
These people have chosen their destination or thereof!
I am wondering what is wrong with our society that we continue to fix a lifestyle these people are in and have no incentive or attempt to be better or responsible.
What about military and all the men and women who served willingly, came home and had to pick up their lives where they left off? Where were these people when school/education was free? And why are they able to reproduce into what their situation is?
The homeless population is and will continue to grow and I for one do not wish to put a Band-Aid on it. I began working, packing grapes in a packing shed to earn enough money to go to junior college. We must (expect) this sector of people to be responsible. Life is not a free handout! Certainly with all the prominent people here in Kern County, they can come up with a better solution to handle the epidemic crisis!
— Marjorie L. Payne
Peterson: Marjorie, let's start with two points where we agree.
I love that you start your letter by referring to The Bakersfield Californian as "our" paper. I'd like to think of it — and all our products including Bakersfield.com, Tehachapi News, TehachapiNews.com, The Record serving Delano and McFarland, Bakersfield Life magazine, Kern Business Journal, The Bakersfield Voice and any other news and information we produce — as part of our communities and a reflection of our communities.
That's why we offer people the opportunity to have their say in Sound Off, in letters to the editor and in Community Voices pieces. We also like to hear your ideas for stories and photographs that reflect our communities.
So thanks for writing!
Which brings me to the second point where we agree: Homelessness is a crisis. And it's in our communities in a very big way. So we're not going to ignore it. And you're going to see it on the front page — a lot.
You ask a lot of good questions in your letter, Marjorie. I think a lot of people are asking the very same questions.
I really don't believe any one person has all the answers about homelessness. I certainly don't. But it seems to me there are a lot of good people in Bakersfield and Kern County who are trying to come up with solutions, trying new ideas and programs, trying to make a difference.
Just this week, we published a story about homeless people being hired to pick up litter along state highways in rural Kern County. According to Sam Morgen's reporting, the Bakersfield Homeless Center's Job Development Program inked a contract with the county.
Here's what Richard Kuhn, who identified himself as having been homeless three times before signing up with the program, had to say: “It’s a good starter job to get out there and get something going on. I’ve been bad and I used to do bad stuff. So now I’m just glad that I’m good. This helps me stay out of trouble and grow up.”
It's a start, yes?
And yes, "our" paper will continue documenting this most important topic.
Reader: Good morning, Thank you for making your article (those by Dr. W. Gifford-Jones) available to The Bakersfield Californian so that they featured it as a viewpoint. I was enlightened and empowered to do something about (an issue I had), and saw ways to address my son’s sleep issues as well. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
With gratitude,
— Warren Rabe
Peterson: This letter was sent to Dr. W. Gifford-Jones, whose daughter, Diana, assists him with correspondence, and shared it with me. I asked Warren if it was OK to use his letter, and he kindly said yes.
It's good to hear the doctor's words helped you, Warren. While most of my day is focused on providing news to our readers, we also strive to provide useful information, such as that presented by our valued columnists.
Just minutes after I received Warren's letter, Dr. Gifford-Jones himself called me and thanked me for publishing his column.
Win-win. Two happy people — Warren and the Doc — in one day. Wait, three: I enjoyed my brief conversation with the doctor. I'll take it.
Peterson: You may have noticed a change in one of our comics.
The creator of “Retail,” Norm Feuti, has ended the strip and will focus more on his young adult books, according to King Features.
We were given a selection of three comics to take its place, and selected "Rhymes With Orange." Its distributor describes it as "a vibrant, energetic, smart strip that approaches the universal truths about everyday subjects, like relationships, work, pets, parents and holidays, with insightful wit and humor. It leaves no stone unturned in its journey to prove just how weird and wonderful we all are."
We hope you like it. We know people get excited — or agitated — about changes to comics.
Reader: Thank you — great job covering the Masters and the State.
— Mike Stricker
Peterson: Our small but mighty sports team of Ron Stapp, Clay Cunningham and news editor Teddy Feinberg has wrestling covered!
Reader: Tell Christine I said she's got a tough act to follow, but I'll be rooting for her.
— Pamela Wildermuth
Peterson: Thanks, Pamela, for including these supportive words in your note to Robert Price, which he shared with me. He is a tough act to follow!
But follow — or strike my own path — I must. Here's a bit about me: I have been a reporter and editor at The Californian for just shy of 23 years, performing a wide range of newsroom duties. So I'm not new, just new to Sound Off.
