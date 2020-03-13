Reader: Let me get this straight. They’re canceling high school sporting events, most being outdoors, and determining that keeping the kids in what we have always been told are overcrowded classrooms is in their best interest???
— John McKiearnan, Bakersfield
Peterson: I think what we can all agree on is this is a rapidly developing situation. I attended the Kern County Economic Summit held Wednesday, and there were several references in speeches to coronavirus, plus the tubes of hand sanitizer left on all the tables where business and community leaders enjoyed their breakfasts.
Who would have thought that just half a day later — late Wednesday night — Gov. Gavin Newsom would say that he and state public health experts urge that gatherings of 250 people or more should be rescheduled or postponed?
And then just hours later, by Thursday morning, we as a community began learning of all the events that were, indeed, being canceled and postponed. Information was flowing into our newsroom at what seemed like every two seconds. Same Friday.
The situation, as I said, is rapidly evolving — including at schools, just as we have learned in the last few days. We'll all be watching to see how it plays out.
•••
Reader: Welcome aboard, Christine. We will miss Robert Price, but it seems you will fit in just fine. Yes, I have written to Sound Off about the homeless in Taft so I will write about another topic as you requested.
The comics: Where did TBC find "Rhymes with Orange?" Maybe it should read, "Rhymes with POO." It stinks. I read where The Bakersfield Californian was purchased .... Did "Rhymes with Orange" come out of the Royal Canadian's style of Globe or Star?
— James McCall
Peterson: Thank you, James, for welcoming me to Sound Off. I have read with interest your letters about the homeless situation in Taft.
Now, those comics! King Features was the distributor of "Retail," our previous comic. When its author decided to step away from the comic and focus on books for children, the New York-based syndicate gave us a choice of three comic strips as a replacement.
Now, I acknowledge this: I don't really find comics funny. Sorry, comics creators. It's me, not you, and I am thankful your work brightens the mornings of so many! Trust me, even when my grandpa would cut a comic out of The San Diego Union-Tribune to show to me as child, I couldn't muster much excitement. (Although I would read most of the rest of the newspaper with interest!)
But I know many readers are passionate about comics, and are vocal about which ones they like and which ones they don't.
Given that, several staff members looked at the comics samples and we selected what we thought our readers would like best. We picked "Rhymes with Orange."
The Bakersfield Californian's new ownership as of July 1 has no relation to the change in that one comic. Any paper that published "Retail" had to pick a new one, or publish one fewer comic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.