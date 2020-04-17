Reader: Since the paper’s sale, I have observed that The Californian seems to print less news stories, but of longer length. Personally, I liked the more stories of shorter length.
Question — I have not seen any results of March’s election. Did our leaders delay the count? If so, this delay is an argument against either voting by mail and/or prevention of counting absentee ballots before the election.
— Blessings, Jon Crawford
Peterson: Thanks for writing with some good questions, Jon. And blessings? I'll take any of those that I can get during this tough time for our entire world. So thank you!
I was very curious to delve into your question of whether we are printing fewer news stories. I thought I would come up with a quick way to answer that by looking at a few days worth of papers from March 2019 and the same month this year. Not so fast, Christine! Am I comparing the same day of the week, when certain sections appear (for example, our robust Eye Street section on Thursday) or the date, no matter what day it falls? Am I looking at only staff-produced stories, briefs packages and photographs, or also ones from our wire services? And to make it a little more complex, am I properly reviewing pages when we previously had a tab format Monday through Friday, versus the seven-day-a-week broadsheet papers we have now?
So much for a quick answer. Without an in-depth study, here's what I have: It depends. Some days we had more stories before the paper's sale on July 1. But many times we have more now.
Then we have the story length issue, which I think is your main point, Jon. My answer: We need a mix of short and long. The content of the story and how much space it takes to tell it thoroughly, accurately and fairly should dictate its length, not how much we think we need to fill a hole. That's on me to make sure we do a good job on that.
However many stories we have, at whatever length, my goal remains to provide important news and information to our communities.
Regarding your election question, the Kern County Elections Division met the initial April 3 deadline to complete its count of ballots cast in the March election. We posted an election results story online that Friday, and published a story in print the next morning. You can find it online if you missed it. It wasn't a big, in-depth story as nothing substantive changed from our previous reporting.
Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom extended the official canvass period for the election until April 24. The California secretary of state has until May 1 to certify the results.
I was curious to learn how many counties still had ballots remaining to be counted. It turns out the secretary of state’s office has that information on its website. As of Friday, three counties still had ballots to count: Humboldt (870 ballots listed as conditional voter registration provisional); Riverside (500 vote-by-mail and 2,500 provisional); and Santa Clara (1,000 conditional voter registration provisional). That's less than 5,000 ballots remaining to be counted statewide.
None of those will impact election results in Kern County, of course.
•••
Reader: I’m sure I’m not the only person to write regarding the ungloved and unmasked St. Vincent de Paul worker, pictured on the front page of Thursday’s paper, dishing out food for the homeless during this time of COVID-19 outbreak.
I am flabbergasted that this worker is pictured unadorned in protective gear much less not even wearing a hair net. Also, this person’s thumb is shown in close proximity to the food that is being handled. At least the picture of the worker handing out food is outfitted appropriately.
How can this organization feel that this level of sanitation is appropriate? It seems that the health department needs to pay them a visit and that basic food handling training is surely and sorely needed.
— A concerned subscriber, K.S.
Peterson: Thank you for writing and expressing your concern. It turns out, K.S., you are the only person who has written about this topic.
I truly don't know all the rules for food handling in a nonresidence setting. But maybe your letter will raise awareness as many good-hearted people work to supply meals to those in need and front-line workers during this pandemic.
•••
Reader: When Lois Henry was on the Californian staff, I looked forward to her investigative reporting. I found her articles educational, insightful and entertaining. However, since she has moved downstream to SJV Water, I have yet to get through one of her water rights articles.
Honestly, I don’t care which water district gets this acre-feet or that acre-feet, and I’m a retired geologist. These “dry” topics should not be on the front page, even in a 16-page paper. When I must ration water use, put that on the front page.
— Bob Goon
Peterson: I asked Lois if she wanted to share a response. Here's what she wrote:
"Ahhh ... always nice to hear from a fan!
"Well, I'm going to assume that if we get into a position of having to ration water, Mr. Goon — and lots of others — will want to know WHY? And probably WHO has water? And WHY they have it and he doesn't.
"Which is the mission of SJV Water, downstream or up, to answer those questions before things get drastic.
"But to his point of it being 'dry' (ha ha!), I'll try and spice it up with a few car chases and shootouts next time!"
I'll add this: Lois explains complex water issues in a way that many other people, myself included, wouldn't otherwise understand. So I'm thankful we can include her reporting in our pages from time to time.
Also, during this pandemic, I have heard from a few readers asking that we ensure there is other news and information in the newspaper and at Bakersfield.com besides the latest on the coronavirus. I agree we should do that. Lois' columns are one way we accomplish that goal, providing news on a major issue in the Central Valley.
•••
Reader: You have to love the new Swiss maiden Christine Peterson on Sound Off. She offends no one, says nothing, knows nothing, and soon will be nothing. She is making good progress records that goal.
Oh, well I guess when you are tethered to an old horse like The Californian that giddy up is just a passing memory.
However, in her defense she was obviously chosen as the latest conservative Republican Christian apologist whose job is to make them seem normal. In that sense she does a great job. If I was in her place I would pinch myself once in a while just to see if I was still alive.
Oh and she might think of changing her column's title from Sound Off to silence is golden.
— Panfilo Fuentes
Peterson: Where do I start, Panfilo? You've made a lot of incorrect assumptions about me. That's OK. I can handle it. You see, I am very much alive and capable of handling criticism. No need for me to pinch myself.
Just because I try to be kind in my responses to readers does not mean I am silent. I know you're not silent, as you write to The Californian many times a day.
