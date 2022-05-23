Sorting buttons for a good cause

Sorting out 6 million buttons is a big job — but it's more manageable with people pitching in to help.
Volunteers turned out Monday at Upstart Village along New Stine Road to do their part for a Holocaust memorial planned for Chabad of Bakersfield.
Monday's group effort was organized by ShePower Leadership Academy, which put out the call for helpers to go through buttons donated to Chabad by a Visalia woman who wanted to do something toward establishment of a Holocaust memorial in the Central Valley.
Each button is intended to symbolize a Jewish life ended by Nazis during World War II. The items have to be sorted according to the material they are made of to avoid damage or disintegration.
Upstart's owner, Phil Rudnick, offered pizza and ice cream to Monday's volunteers. He noted they would also receive a unique wooden token inscribed with the name, age and place of death of a Jew killed during the Holocaust.
ShePower founder Arleana Waller said service to community is part of what distinguishes leaders. She added that the Holocaust memorial is a worthy opportunity to break down silos in society.
"We need all hands on deck in this project," Waller said. "We need to help our brothers and sisters.”