The Kern County Public Health Department has released the top local baby names of 2018. Sophia, Emma and Mia topped the list for girls and Noah, Liam and Sebastian were most popular for boys.
Those names track closely with national trends.
According to the babycenter.com web site, the most popular names nationwide last year were Sophia, Olivia, Ava, Emma and Isabella for girls and Jackson, Liam, Noah, Aidan and Caden for boys.
