The three Malouf brothers hadn't seen one another for close to four years.
World War II had gotten in the way.
According to a story in The Californian dated Aug. 22, 1945, Lt. Herbert C. Malouf, his twin brother, Pvt. Robert H. Malouf and their older brother, Sgt. Albert Malouf reunited 75 years ago at the home of their mother, LaBiba Littlefield, who lived at 2415 Niles St. in east Bakersfield.
The war was ending, and it seemed the three brothers were finally coming home.
Lieutenant Malouf had just returned from the Philippines after 25 months in the Pacific with the 13th Air Force. The P-38 fighter pilot had already been awarded the Air Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon with seven battle stars. His wife, Eloise, met him upon his arrival home.
Private Malouf had served 27 months overseas and during that time had encircled the globe, according to the 75-year-old news item. He was formerly with the Persian Gulf Command before being sent to Germany, and held the European Theater Ribbon with two battle stars and the Africa-Middle East Ribbon.
Sergeant Malouf, whose duty had been with the coastal defense of the Fourth Air Warning Service was also home on furlough visiting his wife, the former Lenore Spalinger, and their two sons.
William Malouf, who would be born 11 years later in 1956 to Herbert Malouf and his wife, Eloise, didn't learn many of the details of his fighter pilot father's military service until after Herbert's death in 1988.
"I found it folded up in my dad's wallet," he said of the sepia toned photograph showing the three Malouf brothers standing with their mother in Bakersfield.
Herbert was the only officer of the three brothers, but apparently that wasn't enough to earn him any special consideration on the home front.
"His brothers told my mom, 'We're not going to salute that SOB,'" William Malouf remembered, laughing.
The younger Malouf found more recently that his father had enlisted in 1940, a year before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
"I always presumed that he, like most of his generation, had been compelled to fight after the attack," Malouf said.
Malouf holds the World War II generation in the highest regard.
"We, the children of the Greatest Generation, understand that that term was well earned," he said.
"I’m not sure that many people in current society could even appreciate the quality of character of these men and women. To put the country first would be a very foreign concept. Bless them all."
Malouf learned from his father's discharge papers that Lt. Malouf had flown 192 missions, had flown both the P-38 fighter and the C-47 transport aircraft, and had racked up 585 combat hours and approximately 1,240 military flying hours.
Amazingly, his teenage experience as a mechanic in engine overhaul, welding ferrous and nonferrous metals, brazing, soldering, forging work and more must have given him an edge in inspecting the airplanes he piloted and understanding their mechanical workings.
In civilian life, Malouf would go on to purchase and operate Edison Antiques and Chet's Club, an eatery, tavern and card club on Edison Highway, back when Edison was the main east-west artery into and out of Bakersfield.
Chet's and the Lucky Spot next door were also known for their rough and rowdy customers. Up and coming country singer Merle Haggard would sometimes stop in for a bowl of Chet's Club's famous chili, especially when he was on break from a gig next door.
"He caught malaria in the Philippines and it haunted him for the rest of his life," William remembered of his father. But after flying nearly 200 combat missions when death was a daily possibility, the veteran pilot was tough.
"On Edison Highway in the 1950s, my dad carried two loaded pistols, one in each pocket," his son said.
But he loved that stretch of road — and the town it penetrated.
"He adored Bakersfield," William Malouf recalled. "To his dying day, he would talk about the olive trees on Edison Highway."
He helped raise a family with his wife, Eloise. But he left too soon to suit those who loved him.
Eloise turned 100 this year.
(2) comments
Well you can put Biden in that same category. Could play college sports but couldn’t serve his country. Birds of a feather....
How weak are Americans today compared to these men? Part of America idolizes a Draft Dodger President.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.