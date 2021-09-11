Some resources released from French Fire

The French Fire was reported to be 87 percent contained and has burned 26,535 acres, a fire interagency management team reported Saturday.
A total of 546 personnel remain on the fire, significantly fewer than the more than 1,500 personnel at one point. Several resources have now been sent to the Windy Fire on the Tule Reservation, east of Porterville.
The fire acreage was reduced by 210 acres, fire officials said, due to more accurate mapping.
On Saturday, crews' primary work was to be fireline repair activities, such as "creating erosion water control structures and placing fallen trees across bulldozer firelines."
The French Fire, which started Aug. 18, was determined to be human-caused.
Residents were urged by fire officials to remain cautious, as fire engines, water trucks and utility vehicles continue to be on the roads and at work.