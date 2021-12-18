'Some peace and comfort': Family, friends of Caylee Brown, JJ Malone honor their memory at candlelight vigil

The candles’ flickering light seemed to help cast away the cold during a vigil held Saturday to honor a brother and sister killed in a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision.
“We all know JJ is flying high on his bike and Caylee is flying high with her dolphins that she loved the most,” said their aunt Cassandra Reese, during a prayer Saturday.
About one week has passed since JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 9, were killed on Panama Lane. Amid the pain, vigils offer the family a chance to process their collective grief, said Kelsey Villatoro, who was their cousin.
“(The vigil) brings me some peace and comfort,” Villatoro added. “I have not felt that since that all happened.”
Lisa Core, 46, was charged last week with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in connection with the Dec. 8 collision. Her pre-preliminary is scheduled for Jan. 4.
Malone’s dad, Jeffrey Malone, said about 200 of his son’s friends who ride bikes rode around Bakersfield to honor JJ Malone, as well as coordinated Saturday’s vigil. Malone was well-known for his skill on a bike and taught his siblings many cycling tricks.
The father said the ride demonstrates the positive impact Malone had on his peers.
Family members said Friday they’re also working on the details for a Dec. 28 memorial in the 1400 block of Panama Lane, where the collision occurred, to honor their loved ones. The community will be invited to attend.
A GoFundMe account at bit.ly/3yjEewX has been set up to help with funeral expenses.