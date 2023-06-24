20180626-bc-arvinair-2

In this Californian file photo, an oil pumping unit and storage tank near Shane Court in Arvin is surrounded by residential apartments, single-family homes and commercial businesses.

 Californian file photo

Serious oil field violations flagged as many as four years ago by state regulators in Kern County remain unresolved, according to a new analysis of publicly available data that raises questions about California’s commitment or ability to address leaky wells and other problems of concern to local communities.

Data posted by the California Geologic Energy Management Division shows 14 violations cited by the agency in 2019 — petroleum leaks, spills, unauthorized releases and the like — are still active. Forty-nine more remain unsettled since 2020, along with 88 from 2021, an analysis by Los Angeles-based CJM Petroleum Consulting Inc. indicates.