CalMatters

A guard tower at the California Health Care Facility prison in Stockton on March 2, 2022.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters

Some of California’s highest-paid public employees are in an intensifying labor battle with the Newsom administration over staffing shortages at state prisons and hospitals that workers say endanger patients and staff.

The union representing doctors and psychiatrists working in California correctional facilities said that 91% of voting members authorized a strike July 31. Non-competitive salaries, strenuous working conditions and an overreliance on higher-paid contracted doctors make it difficult to hire staff physicians, said Dr. Stuart Bussey, president of the umbrella Union of American Physicians and Dentists.