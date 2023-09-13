Two prominent bills by local elected officials cleared legislative hurdles Wednesday and were sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.
Some local state lawmakers' bills headed for governor's signature
- Staff and wire reports
-
-
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- LOIS HENRY: Ancestral lands back in hands of Kern River Valley tribe that had lived there for millennia
- Funeral services for Sept. 9, 2023
- Funeral services for Sept. 7, 2023
- Funeral services for Sept. 8, 2023
- Funeral services for Sept. 10, 2023
- Funeral services for Sept. 11, 2023
- Kern County high school football: Week 4 scoreboard
- Former top oil regulator alleges he was fired for refusing to enforce suspended law
- Funeral services for Sept. 12, 2023
- Judge denies motion to sanction former chief assistant public defender
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
- PHOTO GALLERY: BC takes on Long Beach City for home opener
- PHOTO GALLERY: Delano battles Golden Valley for Week 4 football
- PHOTO GALELRY: Foothill hosts Cal City for Week 4 football
- PHOTO GALLERY: Frontier takes on Hanford during Week 4 football
- PHOTO GALLERY: South takes on Independence for Week 4 football
- PHOTO GALLERY: Garces hosts Thousand Oaks for Week 4 football
- PHOTO GALLERY: Liberty takes on Santa Margarita Catholic
- PHOTO GALLERY: Bakersfield High hosts Shafter
- PHOTO GALLERY: Golden Valley hosts South High for Week 3 football
- PHOTO GALLERY: Centennial volleyball loses in four sets to San Luis Obispo