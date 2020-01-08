Kern County sheriff's investigators failed to enter into evidence two interviews they conducted during their investigation of Leslie Jenea Chance, a former elementary principal who is on trial for the murder of her husband, Todd Chance, jurors in the case were told Wednesday.
The interviews, conducted in September 2013, came to the prosecution's attention earlier this week and were shared with the defense attorney Tuesday, said Kern County Superior Court Judge Charles R. Brehmer.
Under California law, both the prosecution and defense must disclose evidence to the other side before trial. Judge Brehmer told the jury the prosecution was also unaware of the interviews, pinning the blame on sheriff's investigators who didn't follow proper procedure in booking the interviews into evidence.
One of the interviews was with Lori Aragon, who had worked in the Greenfield Union School District with Leslie Chance for more than 15 years.
During the 2013 interview, which was audio recorded and played in court, Aragon was shown surveillance video by investigators of a person walking down the street in various locations. The prosecution alleges that person was Leslie Chance, making her way home after she allegedly killed her husband, dumped his body in an orchard and abandoned his beloved sports car in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood on Aug. 25, 2013.
However, Aragon repeatedly told investigators she "couldn't say for sure" if the woman was Leslie Chance. Aragon remarked that it was hard to see the person in the video, she couldn't see the person's face and that the person looked thinner than Leslie Chance was at the time.
The trial, now in its third week, hinges largely on surveillance footage to connect Leslie Chance to her husband's murder. In opening statements, prosecutors suggested that a recent text romance between Todd Chance and his old high school girlfriend was the motive.
Leslie Chance has been in jail since her arrest in 2016.
At one point, investigators asked if Aragon could estimate a percentage of how likely the person in the video was to be Leslie Chance. Aragon declined to do so.
Aragon was called to testify by defense attorney Tony Lidgett on Wednesday, who asked her if she felt the investigators were trying to steer her toward saying the person in the video was Leslie Chance.
"I did feel they were trying to get me to … I felt like they kept trying to feed me information, yes," Aragon responded.
Elsewhere in the recorded interview, Aragon said Chance, who was an elementary school principal in the Greenfield district when Aragon was an assistant superintendent, was "a solid employee" and the two often discussed their kids and families.
"She's always been the same," Aragon said, "that steady person."
KGET-17 reported that under questioning by the prosecution about the two interviews which were just brought to light, sheriff's investigator Kavin Brewer said he had forgotten who Aragon was and the detective who conducted the interview must have forgotten to write the report.
