'Some finality — some closure’: Local company adds names to COVID-19 memorial

Time stood still as a crowd of 400 individuals gazed upon a monument covered in a brown tarp. Community members, all connected by death, gasped as the covering was flung off.
Silver metal font, displaying names of brothers, fathers, mothers and sisters lost to the COVID-19 pandemic, shone in the morning sun Saturday. The letters stood stark against three dark brown slats during a ceremony to unveil new names added to the COVID-19 memorial, created by American Fabrication.
The company had already revealed about 100 names in a November 2020 ceremony. On Saturday, about 200 names filled one 10-foot metal section out of three. Total deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic for Kern County are 1,445, enough to fill all three sections, said Kevin Russel, the owner of American Fabrication.
Russell wanted a place where people could share their own stories about family members who succumbed to coronavirus. Four people shared their favorite memories and details about people now memorialized on the monument, seeking to humanize the names.
Eliza Borjon lost her mother to the illness. She spoke to the crowd in order to give life to her mother. Borjon regrets that she couldn’t say goodbye to her mother in the hospital.
“We can come ... and visit something that has her name and give us some comfort,” Borjon said. “I'm looking forward to seeing her name and just touching the letters that spell out Mom's life.”
Crystal Jimenez, an Orange County resident, lost her father, brother-in-law and uncle. The memorial enables Jimenez to feel as if her father is with her.
Alice Moundafie lost her older sister, Karen Kendrick, from a battle with COVID-19 around December 2020. She goes over the timing of her older sister’s death — she wishes vaccinations and information about the coronavirus were widely disseminated sooner. Moundafie and her other sister, Yvonne Kendrick, had COVID-19 as well.
Kendrick said her sister was sent home from the hospital too soon. With patients arriving every day — more sick than the sister — the doctors, she said, had no choice but to discharge her.
“Go get vaccinated,” Kendrick said. “Don’t wait — you could wait, and it would be too late. Your health and the safety of everyone is very important.”
Kevin Russell hopes to gather the names of everyone who has died because of the coronavirus and etch them into history on the memorial.
Russell remembers one woman who lost five family members, and seeing her emotions across her face.
“It’s hard to keep from breaking down,” Russell said. “You got to be strong for them.”
Edgar Sanchez’s father died Aug. 10; he came to honor his father at the memorial. His father had preexisting conditions, which made him more susceptible to the coronavirus, Sanchez said.
“It’s another place to have him instead of always going to the cemetery,” Sanchez added.
Sanchez wishes that people would see past the political fight surrounding COVID-19 and understand the virus does not discriminate — it can kill anyone. For Sanchez, Saturday meant that similar people — experiencing similar sadness — had the opportunity to collectively grieve and escape the loneliness of their circumstances.
“It means a lot to have another piece of him here, along with everybody else,” Sanchez said.
At the end of the ceremony, family members lined up to place a flower at the wall and reflect alone. Tears descended down the faces of many as hugs were passed around in line. Christian hymns filled the area.
The pandemic robbed the Kendrick family of properly burying her sister and laying her to rest. Saturday’s ceremony finally provided the family some support amid the grief.
“This means everything,” Kendrick said. “This is maybe some finality — some closure.”