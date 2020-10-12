There's no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic has placed some roadblocks between patrons of the Kern County Library system and the traditional library services they have long enjoyed.
But the county has responded with continued efforts to serve library customers, even while maintaining COVID-19 restrictions and protecting the safety of employees and patrons. Offering more online reading options like eBooks and eAudiobooks is one way they have tried to keep hungry readers happy. Another has been to offer curbside service to patrons at seven branches countywide.
Now curbside service is expanding to five additional branches, bringing the number to an even dozen, according to a library news release.
Additionally, a new service known as indoor express appointments is being introduced this week in each of the 12 locations. This service will allow customers to visit in-person for a 30-minute appointment with a specified purpose, which may include browsing time, access to public computers, faxing, printing, access to copy machines, reference and research services, and to resolve any library account issues, according to the release.
Since mid-June curbside service has been available at branches in Arvin, Lake Isabella, Ridgecrest, Taft, Tehachapi, Delano and at Beale Memorial in Bakersfield. Starting this week, the service will be added to branches in Frazier Park, Rosamond, Wasco, Oildale and the Southwest Bakersfield branch on Ming Avenue.
The Rathbun branch in Oildale has been closed for nearly a year and a half, so the partial opening of that branch comes with particular anticipation.
"They will be offering curbside and indoor appointments this week, and that is great news," Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan said in an email.
For the safety of library staff and community members, Sullivan has implemented multiple cleaning procedures and operating guidelines for express services.
Materials returned to the library are now quarantining for an increased timeframe of seven days, which is a recommendation from the American Library Association.
All library patrons ages 2 and older who are entering one of the facilities are required to wear a mask over their nose and mouth, to keep their mask in place for the entire visit, and to sanitize their hands when entering the building, according to the release.
It is recommended that customers do not touch their face and if they are feeling sick or have a family member who is ill, they are asked to stay home. Customers and staff must keep a 6-foot distance at all times.
Restrooms and drinking fountains are currently unavailable to the public. Staff are sanitizing high traffic areas hourly, including door handles, circulation desks and public computers.
The Library’s digital collection, including access to eBooks, eAudiobooks, streaming content and more remains available for customers across Kern County at kerncountylibrary.org/elibrary. Digital library cards can be applied for online and expired cards can be renewed at kerncountylibrary.org/contact.