 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Solar company's conservation deal troubles Kern ranchers

A novel but somewhat contentious agreement announced Wednesday is designed to allow four utility-scale solar farms to be built in eastern Kern County by ending grazing on a separate swath of federal property measuring 215,000 acres.

The arrangement is intended to make up for negative impacts Los Angeles-based Avantus' photovoltaic solar and battery installations could have on ecologically sensitive habitat in the vicinity of Boron and Mojave.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections