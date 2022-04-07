Social Security Administration offices reopen to in-person service

The Social Security Administration reopened in-person services Thursday at offices around the country, including at its two Bakersfield offices and the one in Delano.
The reopening after more than a year of remote service, announced Monday by Acting Commissioner Kilolo Kijakazi, was accompanied by phone problems, anticipated delays and a request that customers continue to use online or phone services if possible.
"Customers who walk in without appointments may encounter delays and longer waits at our offices. Be aware that our offices tend to be the busiest first thing in the morning, early in the week, and during the early part of the month, so people may want to plan to visit at other times," Kijakazi wrote in an online post.
The Social Security Administration has recently struggled with hiring challenges and telephone problems. It told Federal News Network, "We have been transparent with our employees and the public about telephone problems, which we are working hard to resolve.”
It added that inadequate federal funding has meant the agency is unable “to provide the level of service the public requires, as our funding has remained relatively flat for the previous four years,” and that its 2022 allotment is close to $850 million short of the president’s budget request.
On Monday, the agency announced it had struck an agreement with three unions regarding plans to resume in-person service.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, said in a news release Thursday he has been urging the Biden administration to return SSA offices to in-person service "in order to support the needs of Americans."
"Though the administration was slow to act, I am pleased it has finally responded to the American people’s and my call to fully reopen the SSA starting today," the congressman stated. "Now, Californians and Americans across the nation can once again meet with local Social Security representatives in-person without an appointment to resolve any pressing issues regarding their benefits or eligibility.”
Kijakazi urged customers to seek help online at www.ssa.gov or call 1‑800‑772‑1213.
SSA offices in Bakersfield are located at 5300 Office Park Drive (866-476-1489) and 2575 Haley St. (866-366-9558). The office in Delano is at 2234 Girard St. (866-635-0287).