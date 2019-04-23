Get in on the Sisters act when James Charles heads to town on July 24. The makeup artist and social media influencer will bring his first-ever Sisters Tour to Rabobank Theater.
Charles will conduct makeup tutorials and a Q&A session at the event that will also feature live music and games, according to a news release.
"Hi, Sisters! I am so beyond excited to meet all of you guys on my first-ever nationwide tour!," he said in the news release. "Seeing you in person is the reason I do what I do and is truly my favorite part of my job. You are not ready for the jam-packed shows we have planned — coming soon to a city near you!"
Now 19, the entrepreneur got his start at age 16 playing with makeup on his Instagram page. Gaining notice from major beauty brands, Charles signed with Covergirl as the first male face of a mass beauty brand. Along with his YouTube video, the influencer is known for his singing voice, personal style as embodied in his clothing brand, Sisters Apparel.
Tickets, starting at $52.50 plus fees, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Rabobank box office and at axs.com. VIP tickets will also available, according to the release.
