Social media reports of drug overdose at NHS prompt parent complaint, district investigation

Several social media posts about potential drug overdoses at North High School prompted the Kern High School District to say it was investigating those incidents Friday.

Residents began posting stories on Facebook about their children overdosing Thursday, including Sasha Owens, whose two children were taken to the emergency room after, she said, they had an adverse reaction to eating foods passed around by students.

Ishani Desai can be reached at 661-395-7417.

