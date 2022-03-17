Soccer nets can be lethal when kit foxes get entangled – but the problem is easy to avoid

BY STEVEN MAYER
As a wildlife biologist with the Endangered Species Recovery Program, rescuing wild animals is not Erica Kelly’s job, strictly speaking.
But when she got a call Wednesday informing her that another endangered San Joaquin kit fox had become entangled in a soccer net at a local school, Kelly dropped what she was doing and rushed to the Oildale campus.
It wasn’t her first rodeo.
What she found was a young, male fox with its rear leg or legs entangled tightly in a soccer net so high up that he had to support himself by his front legs only.
He was thirsty, exhausted, scared and in pain. But he wasn’t dead — and Kelly counted that as a success.
“This is the 65th fox this has happened to — that we know of,” she said. “We don’t know why this happens. The fox might think it can walk through the net or doesn’t see the net. But we do know that the net usually wins if the fox isn’t found in time.”
Many foxes aren’t as lucky as Wednesday’s rescue. They die from dehydration, stress or by getting extremely entangled in the net. Some may lose limbs from the netting cutting off circulation to their legs.
“If you or someone you know plays soccer in Bakersfield or Taft, please have the nets taken down or raised up a few feet off the ground after practice or games,” she said.
The urban habitat may not be ideal for the slender-built canines, but necessity is a powerful motivator, and with 95 percent of the foxes’ habitat lost to development — including agriculture, urbanization and industry — the species’ success in Bakersfield and Taft has been viewed as a positive, Kelly said.
But challenges to their longterm survival remain. According to the recovery program, the kit fox population has declined in Bakersfield, and by late 2020, it was down by close to 70 percent due to an outbreak of sarcoptic mange, an often-fatal skin disease caused by parasitic mites.
The population has since improved, but it appears mange may be on the rise again. It means lives lost to preventable causes like sports nets and other human interaction must be kept to a minimum.
Kelly said of the 65 instances the ESRP has documented where foxes have been caught in nets — and it is believed that the number is higher — 24 of those incidents resulted in the death of the foxes.
One female fox whose rescuers named her Annette had to have her back leg amputated, due to severe injuries from a net. She lived out her life at CALM as she couldn’t be released.
“There have been 19 instances of foxes getting caught in batting cage nets,” Kelly said. It is mostly pups that get stuck in those nets.
Animals have also been found trapped in a low-hanging volleyball net, a tennis court net and netting around the perimeter of a site.
Fish and Wildlife’s Abigail Gwinn, the unit biologist for Kern County, conducts research on several endangered species in the Central Valley, including San Joaquin kit foxes, blunt-nosed leopard lizards, giant kangaroo rats and more. She also responds to public questions about wildlife and assists residents with managing wildlife conflicts.
Gwinn said she was working in Los Banos when she received the call Wednesday about the trapped fox. Fortunately, she said she was able to call Kelly for assistance.
The state biologist has seen owls caught in netting, deer ringed in plastic construction netting and more. Educating the public about these dangers to wildlife is a must, she said. If the public isn’t mindful of the impact we are having on wildlife, these incidents will continue to occur.
She also lauded CALM for its continuing efforts to provide care, shelter and rehabilitation to animals that have been injured, or foxes that have been infected with mange.
“CALM has been great at taking care of San Joaquin kit foxes,” she said.
The ESRP has been trying to provide information to schools and sports leagues about raising nets off the ground after use.
“There does seem to be fairly high turnover with those coaching soccer, so that doesn’t help,” Kelly said. “Some schools do raise their nets, while others don’t or they aren’t aware that doing so might save a fox.
“Some schools do provide clips to pull up the nets after use so that is great when it is done. Clipping up the nets might not be a habit and gets forgotten about even if a fox in a net has occurred at that school before.”
She hopes that someday clipping up nets will be second nature, and the calls to rescue trapped foxes — and recover dead ones — will stop.