Southern California Gas Company will host a ribbon-cutting Thursday for its new natural gas fueling station in Bakersfield.
The ceremony will take place from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at 35118 McMurtrey Ave. The new station is now helping clean the air and reduce climate emissions along highways 99 and 65, according to the gas company.
The station will be open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is the largest SoCalGas CNG fueling station to date, according to the gas company.
