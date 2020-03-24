SoCalGas said in a news release it has closed its branch payment offices to the public due to COVID-19. During this time, other ways to pay bills include:

  • Drop off payment at depository boxes a branch offices (include bill stub or account number with payment).

The company also said it has suspended service disconnections until further notice so no natural gas service will be turned off due to non-payment.

For small business customers, SoCalGas is waiving late payment fees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.