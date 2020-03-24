SoCalGas said in a news release it has closed its branch payment offices to the public due to COVID-19. During this time, other ways to pay bills include:
- Drop off payment at depository boxes a branch offices (include bill stub or account number with payment).
- Go to an authorized payment location. Visit socalgas.com/pay-bill/ways-to-pay/payment-locations for more information.
- Online at socalgas.com/pay-bill
- By phone, to pay by credit, debit card or e-check, call 1-800-427-2200.
- By mail, send bill stub with check or money order to: SoCalGas, P.O. Box C, Monterey Park, CA 91756-0000
The company also said it has suspended service disconnections until further notice so no natural gas service will be turned off due to non-payment.
For small business customers, SoCalGas is waiving late payment fees.
