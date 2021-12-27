Sober living home shutting its doors after decades of service

After providing housing for thousands without a place to go for more than 20 years, Griffin’s Gate in east Bakersfield will soon be shutting its doors.
The sober living home, which the nonprofit Casa de Amigos has operated out of a historic Monterey Street property since 1999, will shut down Friday. Its founders say providing the service has become unaffordable as funding has dried up.
“It’s kind of bittersweet,” said Jack Hendrix, who founded Griffin’s Gate with his adopted son Pepe after retiring as a teacher from East Bakersfield High School. “That was the hard part of the decision to shut the doors, because there were still people who needed that place to be, but we can’t provide it anymore simply because we don’t have the money.”
Griffin’s Gate has served as a place of refuge for those with substance abuse disorders and mental health struggles, parolees and individuals who needed medical care after a stay in the hospital but lacked a place to receive that care. The nonprofit has used contracts with organizations like Kern Behavioral Health and Kern Medical Center to stay afloat, but organizers now say those contracts are no longer available.
At a time when homelessness appears to be at its highest point in Kern County’s history, the community is losing one of the few places willing to take in people.
“We’ve helped a lot of people in the community,” Pepe said. “I feel sad that we’re closing. I enjoy this kind of work a lot.”
One of the people who has been helped by Griffin’s Gate is Hal Joyner. Around 2002, he was addicted to meth and on the way to jail. Instead, he ended up staying at the Monterey Street property for three years as he got his life back together.
He now works as the house manager, a role that will come to an end at the end of the year.
“I made a lot of good friends,” he said. “I’m still friends with a lot of them. I’ve watched the changes it’s made in people’s lives.”
Reyes Gamino, one of the last remaining residents of the house, reflected on his time at Griffin’s Gate on Monday afternoon.
“I feel comfortable here,” he said. “I’m still kind of young and I don’t like being a burden on anybody. Here, I can still live a semi-normal life.”
Gamino first stayed on the property in 2019 after being hospitalized for complications related to congenital heart disease. After moving out of the county, he returned after his ex-wife died from coronavirus last month.
He’s now searching for a place to live with his children, and will be allowed to stay on the property until he is successful.
“To find true hearts like that, it’s tough,” he said of the Griffin’s Gate operators. “This is more of a home than anything.”
The home is known for more than its work with the homeless and destitute. Built in the late 1800s by a prominent Italian immigrant, it is known as one of the oldest homes in Kern County.
Hendrix plans to lease the home to renters until he makes up his mind about selling the property. He said he started the home to give him an activity in his retirement, and since he didn’t golf, this was the next best thing.
It’s been more than 20 years since the doors of this historic home were opened for charity, and after so long it can be difficult to know what to do.
“People would say to us, ‘Why are you wasting your time on these people? They are never going to do anything,” Hendrix said. “I’ve always been an optimist. I felt like people sometimes needed a chance. They needed a place to step up.”
He described the closure as frustrating, and looked back fondly on his time running the operation.
“Over the years,” he added, “we’ve had a lot of people, just drop in and see if we’re still there, and tell us they’re thankful that they had a place to be.”