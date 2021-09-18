Soaring to new heights: California Aeronautical University hosts graduation amid looming pilot shortage

Young Ugandan Sydney Kibuuka watched as a massive plane’s nose tilted upward. The entire flight steadily lifted and flew off into the firmament.
Curiosity sparked.
“I’d want to be operating something as big as that — something as gorgeous as that,” Kibuuka recalls thinking.
He began to dream. On Saturday, 17 years later, Kibuuka graduated from the California Aeronautical University in Bakersfield with a Bachelor of Science in aeronautics after arriving from Uganda three years ago.
“I’m always here grinding ... to come to this accomplishment,” Kibuuka said. “(It took) hard work, a lot of sacrifices.”
He was among about 50 students who graduated during Saturday’s third annual commencement held at a Bakersfield hangar. Michael Berry, the school's provost, said the school has grown over the years, from enrolling five students in 2016 to training 300 students now.
This graduation comes at a crucial time for the aviation industry. CAU President Matthew Johnston said pilots are in high demand. Boeing’s 2021 Pilot and Technician Outlook projects 612,000 new pilots, 626,000 maintenance technicians and 886,000 cabin members are needed for the next 20 years.
Johnston said two factors explain the lack of pilots: the world transitioned into one heavily dependent on aviation for business, which meant more trips around the globe. And many older pilots retired, he added.
Swayne Martin, a first officer for Envoy Air and keynote speaker at the commencement ceremony, said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated this pilot shortage. Many airlines offered retirement packages to older, experienced pilots. However, travel has rebounded quicker than airlines assumed, and more staff exited the industry than expected, creating the gap, Martin added.
Johnston only believes the pandemic paused the shortage; the need for pilots now reared its head again.
Martin added that heightened visibility and less expensive schools like CAU help fill the demand. He commands a YouTube channel with more than 27 million views and creates content to explain the aviation industry’s unknowns to newcomers. Furthermore, flight training often costs upward of $100,000. CAU’s relatively low prices can increase accessibility for many, introduce them to a new industry and thereby address the insufficient number of pilots, he said.
Martin bestowed sage advice upon all the graduates during Saturday’s ceremony. He emphasized the importance of learning from small failures, casting off comparisons to peers and embodying adaptability, a key component for the industry.
Kibukka’s mother and father couldn’t join him from Uganda. However, his close family and friends arrived Saturday to celebrate. He lived with Maclyn Itazya as he acclimated to the United States. She thanks God for helping the graduate face the trials and tribulations of a freshly arrived immigrant.
“Sydney is one of those very special children,” Itazya said. “And when he knows what he wants, he will get it.”
The new graduate loves everything about the aviation industry and chose CAU because of its personalized approach to instruction. Furthermore, the school offered housing and on-site airplanes, all within a central location. He said he aims to fly for a major company and one day dreams of creating his own trans-African airline, an underserved market.
“The cost is quite high to get a student out to the United States,” Kibuuka said. “The whole family is really excited for this achievement. I'm just really grateful for the situation I’m in.”