Gasoline prices are burning up the road lately, according to a new report that puts the blame on refinery outages and a supply problem overseas.
The Automobile Club of Southern California issued a news alert Thursday saying gas prices rose during the past week at their fastest pace this year, even as they remain below their 2022 peaks.
In case it’s any consolation, the Bakersfield enjoys prices lower than any metropolis in Southern California — and the area’s recent price increase has been slower.
While the state as a whole paid an average of $5.51 for a gallon of unleaded on Thursday, which was 15 cents more than a week earlier, Bakersfield paid 2.3% less on average: $5.38 per gallon, a one-week jump of 14 cents.
For comparison, Orange County’s average price jumped 20 cents during the same period to hit $5.60 per gallon Thursday.
“It hurts. It’s too expensive,” said Wasco resident Carlo Mata, who stopped at the Shell filling station Thursday afternoon at Highway 65 and 7th Standard Road. He was there for drinks and snacks, not to buy fuel, which he gets cheaper elsewhere.
Even the station’s cashier, Zackery Alfter, said he can’t afford the price of $5.37 per gallon advertised at the Shell Thursday.
“I go all the way to the east side (of Bakersfield) to get my gas,” Alfter said. “Way cheaper on the east side.”
The Auto Club said regional and global factors are putting upward pressure on regular unleaded and diesel prices across Southern California.
“Our pump prices have been skyrocketing as a result of regional refinery outages, as well as from increasing crude oil prices following deadly flooding in Libya, which will temporarily disrupt oil exports from that OPEC nation,” Auto Club spokesperson Doug Shupe said in Thursday’s alert.
The price of oil does appear to be a factor, but considering the international benchmark Brent Crude has only increased by about 4% during the past week, it appears refineries going down temporarily may be the bigger contributor.
Average local gas prices were much higher in June 2022, when they hit a record of $6.38. Back then, a barrel of Brent crude was going for more than $120 per barrel, as compared with about $93 on Thursday.
Self-reported gas price website Gasbuddy.com said Bakersfield’s lowest price could be found Thursday at the Arco station at 1819 E. Brundage Lane, where a gallon of unleaded was selling for $4.69. The price listed for a gallon at the Costco at 3800 Rosedale Highway was $4.79.
The website’s blog noted this week that the West Coast’s refinery utilization rate, at 92%, was the lowest across the country. The figure means 8% of the region’s refining capacity is not being used.
Filling up at the Shell along 7th Standard Thursday afternoon was Blanca Pulido, who said she usually spends about $100 per week on gasoline driving back and forth between her Bakersfield home and her job in Delano. Lately it’s been more than $100.
With prices so high these days, Pulido added, she’s having to limit her spending on non-essentials, such as by eating fewer meals outside the house.
“It affects the economy,” she said.