'So we would not be forgotten': Camp Hamilton to host Veterans Day tree-planting

Retired Master Gunnery Sgt. Glenn Denton said the story behind the Veterans Day tree planting at Camp Hamilton Veterans Memorial Park for the families of seven deceased veterans can trace its roots back decades earlier.

Denton, who founded the facility as a place to honor the sacrifices of veterans and also a space where they could gather and remember their fallen brothers and sisters, served in Vietnam in Golf Company, 1st Marine Division, 2nd Battalion, 7th Regiment.

