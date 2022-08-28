'So senseless and tragic': Hundreds honor CDCR counselor at vigil

Hundreds descended upon the parking lot at Target at The Shops at Riverwalk on Sunday to remember a corrections counselor who was shot and killed at the same spot last week.
Benny Juarez Alcala Jr., 43, died Wednesday from multiple gunshot wounds near the chargers for electric cars. The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the case.
“This was so senseless and tragic,” Joshua Farley, Alcala’s coworker at Wasco State Prison, said to those who gathered as he sobbed. Audible sniffles and deep sobs filled the air, as many expressed their grief and held candles.
“He was a hero in my eyes,” said Debbie Montoya, another coworker.
Stories poured out from those closest to Alcala, including his barber. Friends and family remembered his selfless heart, high school football skills, running ability and amazing dance moves. Alcala doted on his wife, Valerie, and cherished his two boys, Anthony, 17, and Maxx, 14, his family said.
Mary Mendoza, Alcala’s mother-in-law, said her daughter is suffering greatly, as she said is to be expected. She recalled when Alcala requested her daughter’s hand in marriage — the look on his face spoke volumes.
“He was the best son-in-law anybody could have,” Mendoza said. “He has given my daughter a good life and gave his boys the best life they could have.”
Alcala had high standards for himself, Mendoza said. It’s up to the rest of us to continue that legacy, she added.
A graduate of Delano High School, Alcala was a former U.S. Navy Search and Rescue swimmer, as well as a Kern County sheriff’s deputy.
Jose Padilla has known Alcala for years, and is a retired California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officer who worked with Alcala. He coaxed laughter out of those who gathered by mentioning that Alcala was a sharp dresser and excelled in the U.S. Navy.
“He was a very bright light,” Padilla said. “… But his light will never end in our hearts.”