Snowfall brings frustration, joy to those traveling through Grapevine

Those traveling south on the Grapevine for an early start to their New Year’s Eve plans Thursday were stalled as the California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield area office closed the Grapevine around 5:30 a.m.
However, people looking for a bit of fun in the snow in Frazier Park and other areas surrounding the Grapevine were pleasantly surprised with an average of nearly 6 inches on the ground Thursday morning, with a few inches added throughout the day. The snowfall levels Thursday ranged from about 2 inches in Gorman to about 2 feet for Mount Pinos, at an altitude of about 8,000 feet.
The unexpected early-morning closure of the Newhall Pass left hundreds stranded in the cold for most of Thursday, as southbound traffic on the Kern County side was being diverted back onto Grapevine Road and sent north.
The Grapevine reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m., with vehicles being escorted through the pass by CHP officers who, along with Caltrans officials, were expecting to keep an eye on road conditions through the night.
The sudden closure caught motorists and officials off guard, as Officer Ryan Love of the Fort Tejon station estimated there’d been “thousands of calls” Thursday by commuters checking throughout the day on the status of the roads. Many received a busy signal.
“So, what I’ve noticed about the weather apps, and even the (weather) radar over the last 72 hours, they weren’t 100 percent correct,” Love said Thursday afternoon amid the din of phones ringing nonstop in the background. He suggested that, before motorists hit the road, they first check the updates both CHP and Caltrans have been posting on Facebook and Twitter.
In terms of Friday’s forecast, there’s not supposed to be much precipitation, rain or snow, below about 5,000 feet, with the journey through the pass and Highway 58 expected to be much drier.
Of course, the traffic volume for a Friday before a holiday weekend could also be problematic, so as an extra precaution, drivers were being advised to make sure they have a full tank of gas, as well as blankets, water and something to eat, in the event that the storm shifts and motorists are left stuck on the road again.
The state’s storm system also brought some good news. The Department of Water Resources conducted the first snow survey of the season Thursday at Phillips Station. The annual check estimated 78½ inches of snow depth, and a “snow water equivalent” of 20 inches, which are key components of the DWR’s water supply forecast, according to state water officials.
“We could not have asked for a better December in terms of Sierra snow and rain,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement that also noted those figures represented about 160 percent of the state’s average for this date.
“But Californians need to be aware that even these big storms may not refill our major reservoirs during the next few months," she added. "We need more storms and average temperatures this winter and spring, and we can’t be sure it’s coming. So, it’s important that we continue to do our part to keep conserving — we will need that water this summer.”