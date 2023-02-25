 Skip to main content
Snow, rain wallop Kern County

If your neighborhood didn't see snow Saturday, it certainly saw rain.

Interstate 5 over the Grapevine, the state's main north-south artery, was shuttered due to snow and ice. The California Highway Patrol's Fort Tejon office hoped to reopen it at 11 a.m. Sunday.

